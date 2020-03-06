BMW Customer Racing teams will take the green flag for the start of the 2020 SRO Touring Car America season on March 7-8 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. As you might know, BMW returned to SRO TC America competition in 2016 and in the past four seasons has proved it is worthy of the leading places.

In the Touring Car America class, BMW M235i Racing and its successor, the M240i Racing have managed to change the landscape of the class by allowing entry-level amateur drivers almost turn-key packages and a solid path to the podium. Starting with the 2016 season, BMW Customer Racing teams have celebrated three Team victories and two Driver achievements, along with Manufacturer awards.

With all these achievements, the prominent manufacturer proudly presents its new M2 CS Racing that would retain the brand's leading positions and will also aid both racers and enthusiasts in achieving even better times and delivering even more proficient performances. First deliveries are expected to begin this summer for 2021 SRO TC America.

Drivetrain and performance

The customer racing car is powered by an S55 2,979 cc six-cylinder in-line power unit with BMW M TwinPower Turbo Technology that delivers between 280 and 265hp, depending on the Balance of Performance. The maximum torque output is measured at 406lb-ft and is transmitted via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Furthermore, the rear locking differential comes with a separate cooling system and transfers power to the drive wheels via purpose-built shafts and wheel bearings.

As it comes to chassis and suspension, new M2 CS Racing comes with motorsport-specific links and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars. Also exclusive for this model is the adapted dampers that are matched with springs available in three different rates for both front and rear setups.

Neat!

Source: BMW