Bentley Continental GT has defended its positions as the fines Grand Tourer ever produced by braking the record with a production car at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb even.

Driven by the three-time champion, former "King of the Mountain" Rhys Millen (NZ), the Continental GT has managed to conquer the 12.42-mile course in mere 10:18.488, which is 8.4 seconds faster than the previous best time. All this was achieved with an average speed of 70mph.

Climbing a total of 5,000ft through 156 bends, Millen has managed to blend his exceptional driving skills with world's most advanced 12-cylinder power unit in order to claim the coveted record.

As you might well remember, just 12 months ago, Bentley Bentayga showcased its outstanding performance capabilities by claiming the outright record for a production SUV on the Pikes Peaks rough course. Again driven by Millen, the vehicle completed the course in 10:49.9, taking almost two minutes off the previous record.

The record run, on one of the most challenging motorsport courses in the world, is one of the numerous highlights of Bentley's centenary year. Along with the record-braking run, the brand showcases exceptional drivetrain technologies, revolutionary engineering solutions and as always, incredibly beautiful and stylish high-end vehicles. Let us remind you that there are just a few companies that reach the incredible milestone of 100 years – Bentley not only reached it and lived until these glorious days, but has also changed the world of motorsport numerous times!

Source: Bentley