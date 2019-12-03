New Jaguar F-TYPE is more appealing than ever: the new family member adopts more sculpted and assertive expression of the definitive Jaguar signature design and features luxurious materials, exceptional craftsmanship and appealing details.

The sexy two-seater also offers a neat balance between performance and pleasure of driving with its more powerful and responsive engines. Furthermore, the new F-TYPE also offers more driver-focused technology, including a reconfigurable, high-definition 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro infotainment system, and Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Exterior

In term of design, the vehicle has evolved further with a focus on the sporty expression and elegant masculinity. New F-TYPE is characterized by new super-slip pixel LED headlights with subtly updated signature "Calligraphy" J daytime running lights, and sweeping direction indicators that blend neatly in the "liquid metal" surfacing of the clamshell bonnet. At the rear, the F-TYPE shows tight and purposeful form, while the new slender rear lights blend an unmistakable LED chicane signature with subtle monogram pattern detailing and a fine "pinstripe" beneath.

Interior

As it comes to interior, the cabin combines traditional Jaguar craftsmanship with rich and modern materials such as Windsor Leather and satin-finish Noble Chrome. There are numerous beautiful details as monogram stitching patterns in the seats and door trims and Jaguar Leaper motifs in the headrests.

Drivetrain system

The new F-TYPE can be specified with a wide choice of engine types - – 300PS turbocharged four-cylinder, 380PS supercharged V6 and 450PS and 575PS V8s, all featuring active exhaust systems, which are switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers that choose the two highest output systems will also benefit from the new Quiet Start function, which ensures subtle and refined sound – the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they are automatically open up under load. Also, if desired, Quiet Start can be over-ridden by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine.

Enjoy!

Source: Jaguar