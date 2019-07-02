2020 Cadillac XT6 comes with neat exterior design and tons of advanced functions and engineering solutions. The key phrase is attention to detail. And we all should agree that new Cadi family member is surely a piece of art. Something more, it builds on the strong foundation that the brand has created throughout decades and pushes boundaries even further. Let's check out more!

Some of the new design features include front and rear revised face, exotic wood décor on the Premium Luxury trim level, carbon-fiber inserts and ventilated front seats. Machine's grille is literally on the front line, while the rear spoiler not only contributes to the overall aggressive expression, but also brings more stability and road control. As they say – spoiler alert!

XT6 also offers tons of technologies to support a clear and unobstructed view and driving experience. The available Surround Vision camera system provides a bird's eye view of the vehicle, making tight maneuvers and obstacles easier, while the Rear Camera Mirror provides a digital display that removes objects that could obstruct a traditional rear mirror view as passengers, headrests and other.

Furthermore, the available Night Vision technology provides infrared night vision image of the area beyond the headlamps and aids driver and passengers detect obstacles, pedestrians or large animals.

In terms of interior, XT6's first-row central console offers a comfortable lined and lit storage and dedicated phone compartment and standard wireless charging, a flocked change colder and cupholders with retractable lids. The second row offers console drawer glides on model rails for smooth operation and convenient storage space. And last, but not least, the third row includes individual cupholders and phone storage for both passengers.

