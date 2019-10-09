BMW team proudly introduces the new M8 Competition Gran Coupe vehicle. Blending hallmark performance, agility and precision, the new family member features super sexy exterior design, refined drivetrain system and adaptive next-gen technologies and gadgets.

The luxurious machine will be unveiled first at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, 2019, and will be available for purchase in April 2020.

Exterior and interior styling

As one might presume, this is a 100 per cent BMW automobile. The high-performance sports car proudly showcases a stretched silhouette, muscular shoulders and standalone rear-end design. There are also large intakers, M gills on the side panels, aerodynamic exterior mirrors and a rear spoiler in M-specific design. Neat!

In terms interior, new BMW M8 Gran Coupe First Edition features a setup button on the central console that gives the driver direct access to the settings of the engine, dampers, steering and braking system. The exclusive standard equipment also includes M-specific BMW Heads-Up Display, M Sport seats, four-zone air conditioning, front and rear heated seats, Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus.

Drivetrain system

New M8 Gran Coupe First Edition is geared with a high-revving V8 engine with up to 625hp, eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox, M xDrive and Active M differential. The renowned manufacturer has also fitted an exclusive sport exhaust system and an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox with Drivelogic system. The peak torque of the vehicle is 750Nm and completes the 0-100km/h run in mere 3.2 seconds.

Source: BMW