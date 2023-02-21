Cadillac XT4 Elevates (2024)

Cadillac XT4 Elevates

New luxury and fresh design and technology upgrades that mirror the iconic LYRIQ and Escalade. The XT4 has a 33–inch-diameter LED Color Touchscreen Display, AKG Studio 13-Speaker Audio System and revamped interior and exterior designs.

Today, Cadillac introduces the 2024 XT4 — a bold, modern take on the compact luxury SUV brimming with curated design updates and an extensive suite of technology and safety features.

“The XT4 continues to be a top-selling vehicle in its class, year over year,” said Rory Harvey, Global Cadillac Vice President. “Its balance of dynamic style, drivability and luxury has made it a favorite for many new Cadillac customers. Now with enhancements including our 33-inch-diagonal LED Color Touchscreen Display and new safety features, it will further demand a second look.”

Offered in Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport trims, highlights of the XT4’s new and enhanced features include:

Front and rear design updates, including new grille designs and new LED headlamps

A fresh new interior design featuring a 33-inch-diagonal interface/display with 9K resolution

New interior color and trim choices

Over a dozen standard safety and driver assistance technologies1 including Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

New lineup of 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels

Available AKG 13-speaker audio system

5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability2 (U.S. and Canada).

Luxury and design take precedence from the inside and out

A more distinguished, contemporary pose is struck with the 2024 Cadillac XT4 with a new exterior appearance as well as a revamped interior.

“The 2024 XT4’s exterior styling — with signature vertical lighting cues and enhancements — advances Cadillac’s design standard,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Global Cadillac. “Complemented with a redesign of the interior instrument panel, fashionable embroidery patterns on the seating and a feeling of front row spaciousness — the new XT4 is distinctive and audacious.”

On the exterior, the XT4’s all new front fascia features the unmistakable Cadillac vertical signature lighting which now integrates sleek refreshed headlamps and daytime running lights. The XT4’s new grille is a fresh reinterpretation of the classic Cadillac chevron embedded in a highly dynamic parametric pattern and crafted with ultra-precision.

Each cell of the grille is unique in shape, size and curvature and dipped in deep black gloss. The Premium Luxury trim has an exclusive grille, wheels, fascia, roof rails and side body accents, where the Sport has its own exclusive fascia, wheels, body-side dark accents and dark finish roof rails.

2024 Cadillac XT4 Elevates

There’s also a new lineup of 18- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs across the portfolio, as well as three new exterior colors3: Emerald Lake Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic and Deep Sea Metallic.

Inside, the XT4 has a more tech-forward ambience with a redesign of the instrument panel that incorporates a bold, 33-inch-diagonal LED display inspired by the Cadillac LYRIQ. It is the interface for a new, advanced Virtual Cockpit System that is the foundation for the vehicle’s infotainment system and connectivity features.

The XT4’s cabin also features authentic brushed aluminum décor across the full width of the newly styled instrument panel accented with contemporary embroidery patterns on the seats.

Interior décor varies based on the trim:

Luxury — features classic Piano Black appointments with laser etching

features classic Piano Black appointments with laser etching Premium Luxury — offers genuine wood or aluminum trim, depending on the color combination

offers genuine wood or aluminum trim, depending on the color combination Sport — includes genuine carbon fiber or genuine wood, depending on the interior color.

Advanced user interface and next-gen connectivity

The XT4’s new, expansive 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display is the focal point of the refreshed interior and the command center for its infotainment system4 and suite of advanced safety features.

This artfully integrated advanced display is capable of a stunning 9K resolution and curves toward the driver in a single continuous screen, spanning the driver’s viewing area. It also incorporates a customizable user interface designed to offer a technology-forward and personalized experience, with selectable display themes that can be tailored for the user’s mood or personality.

The 2024 XT4 will offer intuitive access to the vehicle’s infotainment and connectivity features, including:

New 5G Wi-Fi® hotspot capability2

Google built-in5 compatibility that offers a helpful, personalized, and seamless way to enhance the vehicle experience. With Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play users have access to hands-free help, live traffic updates their favorite apps and more

Wireless Apple CarPlay®6, Wireless Android Auto™7 compatibility

Amazon Alexa8 compatibility.

When it comes to music, news, podcasts or driving directions delivered by the infotainment system, the new AKG Studio audio system with metal speaker mesh offers an immersive listening experience. The 13-speaker system is available on all trims.

Safety and driver assistance technologies

The Cadillac Smart System™1 suite of safety and driver assistance features is standard on the XT4 and helps enhance confidence on the road. The following features are also standard:

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking9

Following Distance Indicator

IntelliBeam automatic high beams

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Second Row Seat Belt Indicator

The Active Safety Package1 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport. Its roster of features includes several new and updated technologies:

Adaptive Cruise Control

New Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking10

Reverse Automatic Braking

HD Surround Vision

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Enhanced version of Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Side Bicyclist Alert

New Speed Limit Assist

New Traffic Sign Recognition.

Proven performance and driving experience

What hasn’t changed with XT4 is the proven performance and responsive driving experience on offer from Cadillac’s 2.0L turbocharged engine (235 HP) with Active Fuel Management and an advanced nine-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control. The Active Fuel Management system helps reduce fuel consumption11 by temporarily deactivating some of the engine’s cylinders in certain driving conditions.

A Driver Mode Selector is also standard, allowing the driver to tailor the XT4’s responses to different driving conditions. Tour, Sport and Snow/Ice modes are available on all trims. Active Sport Suspension also elevates ride and handling dynamics and is exclusively available on XT4 Sport.

Additionally, the XT4’s available twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system helps traction and vehicle control, whether the road is dry, wet, snowy, or icy. It is available on all trims and enhances performance by delivering torque to the wheels that need it the most.

Coming this summer

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 goes on sale this summer, with production to take place at GM’s Fairfax Assembly facility in Kansas