Hyundai's best-selling SUV, the 2022 Tucson, won the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Tucson was recognized for its overall excellent crashworthiness, LED headlights and standard SmartSense suite crash prevention features. 2022 Tucson joins the 2021 Palisade and NEXO, which also have earned TSPP. In fact, the Hyundai brand have managed to collect a total of 14 TSP and TSPP awards.

Hyundai's commitment to ‘safety first is our highest priority, said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. We are extremely proud of the 2022 Tucson's recent TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating and continuing Hyundai's industry leadership in IIHS awards. Our commitment to safety is paramount.

In order to qualify for the recognition, a vehicle must earn at least earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength, and head restraint tests. Also, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels, regardless of trim level.

