Citroen team has added a new drivetrain option to the award-winning New C5 Aircross SUV range. The French brand has blended the smooth and efficient PureTech 130 S&S 3-cylinder petrol unit with its eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox. Additionally, following the re-homologation, selected BlueHDi diesel engines have seen their CO2 levels reduce even further.

Furthermore, Citroen has added a new powertrain option the award-winning C5 Aircross SUV range. Available on the two most popular trim levels in the UK, "Flair" and "Flair Plus", the French marque has introduced a PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 eight-speed automatic gearbox that would replace SUV's current PureTech 180 EAT8 automatic version.

The new powertrain is already available for purchase, with production starting in February 2020, and first deliveries expected in March 2020. The system blends the multi-award-winning PureTech 130 with the seamless eight-speed EAT6 automatic gearbox.

Additionally, the new engine benefits from significant CO2 reductions. All 1.5-liter BlueHDi S&S manual versions see a 3g/km decrease, from 180g/km to 105g/km, while the 1.5-liter BlueHDi 130 receives an even greater reduction of 5g/km, to the appealing 100g/m.

Since launching in January 2019, New C5 Aircross SUV has been awarded the "Car of the Year" and "Best Medium SUV" awards in the DieselCar & EcoCar magazine Top 50, and, recently the SUV has been recognized as the winner of the "Comfort Award" in the annual carwow Car of the Year Awards.

The family-friendly SUV comes with 19 driver assistance systems, including Driver Attention Alert, Highway Driver Assist and Speed Limit Recognition. As manufacturer synonymous with comfort, new C5 Aircross also benefits from the brand's new Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension. Sweet!

What is also planned for the 2020 model season is the unveiling of a plug-in hybrid version. Stick with us for further details.

Source: Citroen