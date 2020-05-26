In a mere three years, C3 Aircross has made a big difference in the compact SUV segment. With its instantly-recognizable and customizable looks, the vehicle has caught the eye of both brand's enthusiasts and skeptics.

New C3 Aircross SUV has become a key player in the sector of the market and has already won over 290,000 customers. These buyers are usually seduced into choosing this particular model for its fresh and optimistic shape, the numerous options for personalization and Citroen's signature Advanced Comfort programme, which ensures well-being on-board and enhanced pleasure of driving.

Exterior design

The vehicle of the new C3 Aircross SUV is shaped by the Flair trim, which includes glossy black roof bards, front and rear underbody protection plates, and exclusive 16-inch Matrix black alloy wheels. This special edition can also be specified in four body colors: Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, Natural White, and Perla Nera Black (for a single-tone color scheme with the Perla Nera Black roof).

Interior design

For the inside, designers have included exclusive grey striped Tepra fabric. The seats are covered with white topstitching and an ochre band on the upper part of the backrests that echoes the theme of the Color Pack of the exterior. This same color scheme can be found on the special floor mats that also feature the Rip Curl logo. The entire interior ambiance gives-off this sense of comfort and pleasure of notion.

Equipment

New Citroen C3 Aircross Special Editon offers tons of utility gadgets and features. Based on the to-spec Flair trim level, the vehicle comes with tons of advanced technologies and goodies as:

SEE ALSO: British drivers love to give names to their vehicles - check the names out!

Auto Pack, including automatic climate control, automatic windscreen wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Citroen Connect Nav with a 7-inch touchscreen, which includes TomTom navigation, voice recognition, and connected services.

Mirror Screen function, compatible with AppleCarplay and Android Auto, which allows drivers to enjoy multimedia content and applications from their smartphone

Safety features

Citroen's latest family member offers Active Safety Brake, an emergency braking system that is set to limit the risk of collision. Also, there's City Park technology, parking camera, and sliding rear bench seat.

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Citroen