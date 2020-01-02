Genesis team shared the first official image of the GV80, the first sport-utility vehicle for the brand. The much-anticipated three-row GV80 will be the fourth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans. And just like its siblings, GV80 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform and an AWD system will be an option.

The first images of GV60, which will be supplemented in coming weeks by engineering details, provide a complete picture of the SUV. The interior and exterior styling is a development of the GV80 Concept introduced back in 2017 New York Auto Show.

Of course, there are numerous signature Genesis elements that find their place in the new GV80. Such are the high-tech Quad Lamps, the Crest Grille, Parabolic Line and overall muscular and aggressive stance. The G-Matrix pattern that appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior, along with the design of the wheels, are inspired by orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light.

The interior of the vehicle is designed with open space in mind and is characterized by the elegant South Korean architectural aesthetics. Minimalism is the keyword, as it comes to the cabin – every detail is clean and shiny and adds to that cozy and pleasurable interior ambience.

Set to launch globally in 2020, GV80 will commense sales in the home market of South Korea in January. Stick with us for further details!

Source: Genesis