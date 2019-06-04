Citroen adds a new trim level to its new Berlingo range. Due to the demand for Flair trim level and the uptake of certain options as the Modutop Roof, the French manufacturer has seen a golden opportunity to present us a machine, which is both advanced and at the same time retains all these goodies, which make the brand unique. Let's check out more, shall we?

New Berlingo is a contemporary and robust machine, which continues to be favorite among families and people with active lifestyle. In January 2019, this model was awarded "Best MPV" by What Car? Awards.

This latest addition to the lineup features the already mentioned Modutop Roof – a panoramic glass roof, which floods the passenger compartment with light and includes an electric interior blind. There's also an opening rear tailgate window, which allows easy access to the rear storage in the Modutop Roof storage.

And along with the additional Soft Sand, Aqua Green, Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Deep Blue, Passion Red, Polar White, the trim level offers tons of utilities and goodies as these:

Airbump® panels with orange coloured surrounds on the first Airbump capsules

XTR badging

17-inch ‘Spin' Alloy Wheels

Orange fog light surrounds

Gloss black door mirrors and roof bars

Front and rear scuff plates

Dark tinted rear side and tailgate windows

Keyless entry and start

Head-up display

Automatic dual zone climate control.

Power folding door mirrors.

Sweet!

Source: Citroen