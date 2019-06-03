All-new PEUGEOT 508 SW comes with a sharp design, rewarding driving experience and overall high quality components and systems.

All 508 SW models come with the latest generation of i-Cockpit with a configurable 12.3-inch heads-up display and a compact multi-function steering wheel as standard. Of course, the engineering team has included a host of safety features as Emergency Brake Assist and speed limit recognition and recommendation. MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also are included as part of the standard equipment.

Furthermore, all models in the lineup come with two new petrol engines and four diesel options, based on the 1.6-liter PureTech, 1.5-liter BlueHDi and 2.0-liter BlueHDi engines. What is new for this year is the fresh new 225hp PHEV version, providing power to the front wheels.

The first trim level, Active includes 17-inch alloy wheels, PEUGEOT Connected 3D Navigation with live updates, electric driver's seat-base and lumbar adjustment, automatic headlights and DAB radio as standard.

Allure trim comes with Active Suspension, Active Blind Spot Detection and PEUGEOT Spartbeam Assistance, all along with PEUGEOT Open and Go (keyless entry). The inside is defined by a 10-inch High Definition capacitive touch screen, and a reversing camera.

The GT Line adds self-leveling full LED headlights, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit Amplify, interior lightning and tons of additional interior goodies. In terms of drivetrain system and engineering technologies, GT Line offers Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Positioning Assist, FOCAL premium HiFi audio system, Nappa Mistral full grain leather and exclusive 19-inch Augusta diamond-cut two-tone alloys.

Source: PEUGEOT