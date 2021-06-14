Citroënwins numerous awards at the DieselCar & EcoCar event. Brand's latest full-electric C-segment hatch, the ë-C4 was named "Best Electric Medium Car", and the new C4 ranked at 49th position in the event's list of the best models on sale this year. Both models are joined by the new Berlingo, which won the "Best Utility Vehicle" and Grand C4 Space Tourer, which took home the "Best MPV" award.

What impressed the jury at the event were C4's elegant style and the practical all-electric drivetrain. This is also the latest electrified vehicle by Citroën, followed by C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, ë-Dispatch van, and ë-SpaceTourer MPV.

New ë-C4 is powered by an agile 136hp electric motor and can cover up to 217 miles. It can also support CCS rapid charging for 80% for about 30 minutes with a 100kW rapid charger. Also, a Type-2 charging cable allows a regular 7.4kW charger to fully charge the vehicle for 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Along with ë-C4, the new C4 SpaceTourer received the award for the model's elegant exterior styling and comprehensive standard equipment. This is the second year that the SpaceTourer impresses the jury – at last year's event, the vehicle also received the "Best Medium MPV" award.

The Berlingo also received tons of attention. The judges praised the model for its family-friendly interior, affordable price, and overall handy and reliable technologies. Offered in two body variants, Berlingo comes with numerous standard features.