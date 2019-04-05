BMW M5 Competition is the new performance-focused version of the sporty sedan. Geared with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the extra-powerful drivetrain system offers a total of 625hp and 553lb.ft of torque. Sweet, ain't it?

However, DTE Systems team thinks that there could be even more power incorporated in the M5 Competition. And as a result of installing a PowerControl RX and PedalBox+ gadgets, engineers have managed to achieve 706hp and 656lb.ft of total power output. Definitely a worthy amount that can even compete with Aston Martin DB 11's 608hp and Lambo Huracan 640 horses.

The PowerControl RX upgrade

This little tweak is connected to all central sensors and installed tailor-made in the engine compartment. It proceeds and optimizes incoming signals in real time and passes the data on the ECU. As a result, the engine delivers more horsepower and torque (+81hp and +103lb.ft) with outstanding sovereignty.

The PowerControl RX can be controlled by keypad or mobile app. With a single touch of a button, M5 driver can choose between the DTE Sport, Dynamic and Efficient modes, while a different app highlights the performance rates at the instrumental panel, which displays the entire engine's relevant performance data on the smartphone display.

BMW PedalBox upgrade

Vehicle's eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine ensures some super-quick sprint times of 10.8 seconds for a 0-200km/h run. The top speed is 305km/h with the optional M Driver's package. However, with the PedalBox makes the driving experience even more fun. Directly connected to the accelerator electronics with only two connectors, it is immediately put in action.

Furthermore, the result is immediately noticeable with faster acceleration and more confident overtaking. PedalBox+ features four modes, City, Sport, Sport Plus and Series, in order to ensure more diversity and flexibility in the driving dynamics.

Optionally, PedalBox+ is paired via Bluetooth with smartphone app. All functions can be accessed via a smartphone app. Furthermore, a special highlight is the software system update and services. Sweet!

Source: DTE Systems