Bentley unveils new Bentayga V8 Design Series. This is a modern depiction of brand's luxurious SUV, which comes with tons of refinements and changes.

The first thing that everyone will notice is, of course, the design. The vehicle is super sexy and expressive. This model is based on the Bentayga V8 and joins the extraordinary lineup of models that include Bentayga Speed and Hybrid machines.

Design Series enhances model's elegant and athletic stance, reflecting the high performance levels. Key features are the Palladium Grey Paragon alloys and Self Leveling Wheel Badges. The exterior specification includes a body-colored lower front bumper apron and twin gloss black tailpipes.

Interior Design

Bentayga V8 Design Series offers an all-new interior design finish. The Duotone interior palette comes with Pillar Box Red, Orange, Mulliner White or Klein Blue. The all-new carbon fiber weave applied to the dashboard and doors has been created exclusively for this particular Bentayga and features intricate diamond quilted pattern with rich gloss finish.

Performance and drivetrain system

Bentayga V8 Design Series includes a new-generation 4.0-liter petrol unit that delivers a total of 542hp and 568lb-ft of torque, resulting in a top speed of 290km/h and a 0-100km/h sprint in mere 4.4 seconds.

As all other Bentayga models, the latest family member comes with AWD system with Electronic Differential Lock and four Dive Dynamic modes that aid driver in any road situation. For example, the Sport mode provides more dynamic drive, while the great exhaust character, along with the firmer suspension tune increase the driver engagement.

Source: Bentley