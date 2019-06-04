DTE Systems team took a closer look at a sexy Skoda Scala and now this lucky bad boy comes with enhanced power output and tons of additional performance upgrades. Let's check out some more, shall we?

Chip tuning for Skoda Scala

The crew has included a PowerControl X system, which boosts pressure and camshaft, which further results on a neat kick of power output – additional 29hp and 43lb-ft of torque surely will be appreciated by all drivers.

The higher torque and increased agility would be immediately noticed on the road. These newly gained goodies come with additional Sport Dynamic and Efficiency selectable modes. DTE Systems also offers PowerControl X tuning box with a smartphone app control. Which is super cool, right?

Technical specs-wise, the upgraded Scala sprints from 0 to 100km/h in mere 8.2 seconds. This marks an improvement of overall 10 per cent – just enough to feel that spark and still ride the vehicle in a calm city or village road without worrying about sacrificing comfort or pleasure of casual driving.

As you might know, new Skoda Scala is a bit larger than predecessors and comes with sweet exterior improvements, all along with refined drivetrain system and cozy interior setting. And with the addition of an exclusive upgrade from a dedicated tuner, the vehicle surely deserves some attention!

Enjoy!

Source: DTE Systems