Skoda Enyaq RS iV (2023)

Skoda Enyaq RS iV

ŠKODA AUTO is expanding its vRS family to include another all-electric model – the ENYAQ iV vRS. Just like the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, the Czech carmaker has opted for two motors with a total system output of 299 PS (220 kW) and all-wheel drive for the top version of the SUV. Thanks to an exceptional drag coefficient of cw 0.265, the ENYAQ iV vRS has a range of over 310 miles (500 kilometres) in the WLTP cycle.

A new addition to ŠKODA’s range: The Czech car manufacturer’s sporty vRS line-up has been expanded to include a second all-electric model – the new ENYAQ iV vRS. The SUV features all?wheel drive and two electric motors with a system output of 299 PS (220 kW) as does the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS. This makes the two vRS versions of the ENYAQ iV family the most powerful vehicles in ŠKODA’s portfolio. The ENYAQ iV family is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) and rolls off the production line at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The ENYAQ iV and ENYAQ COUPÉ iV are the only MEB models to be manufactured in Europe outside Germany. ŠKODA AUTO has announced that in the coming days, the 100,000th car from the ENYAQ iV family will roll off the production line. This figure includes both the ENYAQ iV SUV and the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV series in all their respective variants, such as the sporty vRS and SportLine versions. Alongside all-electric models, the car manufacturer also offers customers a ŠKODA iV ecosystem, which includes wallboxes for convenient at-home charging and the POWERPASS, a charging card that can be used throughout Europe.

The ENYAQ iV vRS has a dynamic appearance, with sports suspension as standard, large 20- or 21-inch wheels and distinctive vRS features, to make it instantly recognisable as a vRS model. With a top speed of 111 mph (180 km/h), it is 12 mph (20 km/h) faster than the other ENYAQ iV models, as is the coupé variant. Locally emission-free, the vehicle sprints from 0 to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds and boasts a maximum torque of 460 Nm, which is available from standstill, as is typical for an e-vehicle. Its 82 kWh battery, high energy efficiency and drag coefficient of cw 0.265 give the model a maximum range of over 310 miles (500 kilometres) in the WLTP cycle. Thanks to a maximum charging power of 135 kW, the ENYAQ iV vRS’s lithium-ion high-voltage battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 36 minutes at fast-charging stations.

ENYAQ RS iV offers excellent driving dynamics and generous space

Besides its sporty look and dynamic handling, the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV vRS offers a generous amount of space for up to five people. The SUV is 4,653 millimetres long, 1,879 millimetres wide and 1,605 millimetres high, with a wheelbase of 2,768 millimetres. At 585 litres, the boot capacity is 15 litres larger than the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS and can be expanded to up to 1,710 litres by folding down the rear seat backrests.

2023 Skoda Enyaq RS iV

vRS-specific exterior, full LED Matrix headlights and Crystal Face as standard

The ENYAQ iV vRS sports a particularly dynamic exterior with numerous vRS-specific details: The frame of the ŠKODA grille is in high-gloss black, as are the window frames, exterior mirror covers and rear diffuser, as well as the ŠKODA wordmark and model designation at the rear. The front apron sports high-gloss black accents on the air curtain surrounds, which are E-shaped on the vRS model. The side skirts are painted in the body colour and the red reflector in the rear apron runs across the entire width of the vehicle – a distinguishing feature of all ŠKODA vRS models. The front wings bear exclusive green vRS logos, and the ENYAQ iV vRS comes with the Crystal Face as standard; 131 LEDs illuminate the vertical ribs as well as the horizontal bar of the ŠKODA grille. They combine with the full LED Matrix headlights and full LED rear lights, both of which come as standard on the vRS model, to create an animated welcome effect.

Large wheels, lower body and outstanding aerodynamics

Underlining the ENYAQ iV vRS’s dynamic appearance, the standard sports suspension lowers the body by 15 millimetres at the front axle and 10 millimetres at the rear axle. This ensures excellent aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient of cw 0.265. The streamlined plastic aero inserts on the large wheels also have a positive influence on the aerodynamics. As standard, the ENYAQ iV vRS comes with black 20-inch Taurus wheels, while anthracite-coloured 21-inch Vision wheels are available as an option. The solid paint finish in eye-catching Hyper Green is exclusive to the vRS models, and all other colours offered for the series are also available. Another option for the ENYAQ iV vRS is a large panoramic sunroof, which can be opened halfway at the front.

Sporty interior with vRS details and two exclusive Design Selections

The interior, which is predominantly black with generous space for up to five passengers, is characterised by a sporty ambience typical of the vRS series. The ENYAQ iV vRS’s comprehensive standard equipment includes carbon-look decorative trim on the dashboard and door panels as well as aluminium design pedal covers and heated sports seats with integrated headrests, bearing the vRS logo. A 3-zone climate control system, LED ambient lighting that also illuminates the dashboard and door panels, as well as the Phone Box for inductive smartphone charging also come as standard. The 585-litre boot can be accessed easily thanks to the factory-fitted electric tailgate with virtual pedal. Customers also have a choice of two Design Selections exclusive to the ENYAQ iV vRS models. The black seats in the vRS-series-standard Lounge design selection are upholstered in Suedia microfibre and feature lime-coloured piping and contrast stitching. Contrast stitching in the same colour is also featured on the heated multifunction sports leather steering wheel, bearing the vRS badge and the Suedia-trimmed dashboard. The optional Design Selection vRS Suite offers black perforated leather seat upholstery with grey piping and contrast stitching, which is also found on the multifunction sports leather steering wheel. The dashboard sports a leather-look finish with contrasting stitching.

Two digital displays, head-up display with Augmented Reality available as options

The ENYAQ iV family has the largest central display currently available in a ŠKODA production model, with a screen diagonal of 13 inches. The displays are customisable and can be controlled by touch function including touch slider, multi-touch gestures, gesture control or with the help of the online digital voice assistant Laura, who understands 15 languages. Added to this is a 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit, which presents information on speed, driving data, navigation and assistance systems clearly in four different layouts. The data displayed, as well as numerous vehicle functions and assistance systems, can be controlled using the multifunction steering wheel. The optional head-up display with augmented reality projects additional information into the driver’s field of vision. In addition, the CANTON sound system with twelve speakers and digital equaliser is available as an option to create an immersive sound world.

Permanent Internet connectivity and ŠKODA Connect functions for electric vehicles

ŠKODA ensures that the ENYAQ iV vRS’s software is always up to date thanks to a permanent online connection via an integrated eSIM, which also allows the driver to download additional apps or activate new functions in the infotainment system. The latest ME3 vehicle software includes updates for the displays as well as optimised climate control and improved battery management with battery care mode. The Internet connection supports numerous functions, including traffic information, route planning and searching for parking spaces with real-time data, and enables a wider range of voice control functions. Some of the comprehensive ŠKODA Connect mobile online services have been specially developed for all-electric vehicles. For example, the MyŠKODA app can be used to control battery charging remotely, and the air conditioning can be switched on and scheduled before the start of a journey. The navigation system will identify charging stations nearby or along a planned route. In addition, the MyŠKODA app can prompt the driver to switch on the heating or start a charging cycle if the temperature outdoors is too low at the ENYAQ iV vRS’s location for the battery to be used efficiently.

Highest-performance powertrain in ŠKODA’s model range

The ŠKODA ENYAQ iV vRS is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) and, like the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS, boasts the highest-performance powertrain in the current model portfolio. One electric motor sits on the front axle while the second is on the rear axle. The ENYAQ iV vRS benefits from all-wheel drive, with a system output of 299 PS (220 kW) and a maximum torque of 460 Nm.

Comparison of the ENYAQ iV vRS to other ŠKODA models from the ENYAQ iV family:

ENYAQ iV vRS ENYAQ COUPÉ iV vRS ENYAQ iV 80x Output 220 kW / 299 PS 220 Kw / 299 PS 195 kW / 265 PS Max. torque 460 Nm 460 Nm 425 Nm Acceleration 0-62 mph 6.5 s 6.5 s 6.9 s Max. speed 111 mph / 180 km/h 111 mph / 180 km/h 99 mph / 160 km/h Drive All-wheel drive, dual-motor configuration

Sporty chassis and 82 kWh battery for long range

Delivering the energy for a maximum range of over 310 miles (500 kilometres) in the WLTP cycle is an 82 kWh high-voltage battery, the largest battery in the range. It can be charged at DC fast charging points with a charging power of up to 135 kW and at AC wallboxes at up to 11 kW. The ‘Plug & Charge’ function is new. This makes it possible to start the charging process at suitable charging points stored in the POWERPASS app simply by connecting the charging cable; the vehicle is identified at the charging point and the charging session is billed automatically.

The centre of gravity in the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV vRS is very low thanks to the battery being mounted in the underbody. This, in combination with the sports suspension and progressive steering as standard, makes for particularly dynamic handling. Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC) is available as an option. It constantly monitors the situation on the road and automatically adjusts the damping. Drive Mode Select offers the predefined profiles Eco, Comfort, Normal and Sport, while a custom slider allows the driver to adjust the settings to their own preferences. The ENYAQ iV vRS also offers the additional driving profile Traction. This is ideal for driving on unpaved roads or slippery surfaces, offering constant all-wheel drive at speeds of up to 12 mph (20 km/h).

Excellent active and passive safety as well as numerous assistance systems

The ENYAQ iV vRS offers a high level of active and passive safety. The base model ENYAQ iV achieved the highest rating of five stars in the 2021 Euro NCAP test, scoring 94% for adult passenger protection and 89% for child passenger protection. In addition, the ENYAQ iV was awarded the safest vehicle in its class in the 2021 test year with the best rating for an electric SUV up until that point. The ENYAQ iV vRS comes with up to nine airbags, with driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags and two head airbags as standard, which also cover the side windows in the first and second rows of seats. A central airbag between the front seats prevents the front passengers from hitting each other in the event of a collision. There is also an option for two side airbags on the outer rear seats. Proactive Occupant Protection, included as standard, tightens the seat belts and closes the windows in the event of an imminent collision, emergency braking, or risk of skidding or tipping over. All the assistance systems ŠKODA currently offers are available for the ENYAQ iV vRS. Travel Assist provides comprehensive support, for example with longitudinal and lateral vehicle guidance. In addition to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), it also includes Adaptive Lane Keeping Assist with Roadworks Detection, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist. Online access to current traffic data enables the assistance systems to perform even more accurately. In addition to Front Assist with predictive pedestrian and cyclist protection, which comes as standard, Blind Spot detect including Rear Traffic Alert is available, as well as Collision Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist and Exit Warning. The optional Parking Assist also offers the Trained Parking function, where the system records the path to a frequently used parking space, for example through a narrow, winding driveway. The vehicle can then repeat this path at any time as required.

The full LED Matrix headlights and the head-up display with augmented reality also improve safety. With 24 individually controllable LEDs in each high beam module, the matrix technology makes it possible to keep the high beam on permanently without dazzling other road users. As soon as the camera on the windscreen detects vehicles, people or objects that reflect light, the beam is automatically adjusted to eliminate any glare. The optional head-up display projects information onto two fields on the windscreen so that the driver can keep their eyes on the road at all times. In the augmented reality projection, for example, direction arrows from the navigation system are displayed as larger symbols and projected virtually onto the road in front of the vehicle.

Maximum electrical power 220 kW: Maximum power determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21, that can be engaged for a maximum of 30 seconds. The power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors, including the temperature outdoors, the temperature of the high-voltage battery, and its charging status, condition and physical ageing. The maximum power is only available if the temperature of the high-voltage battery is between 23 and 50°C and its charge level exceeds 88%. If these parameters are not met, the maximum power may be reduced or unavailable. The battery temperature can to a certain degree be influenced indirectly via the stationary air conditioning function, and the charge level can be set in the vehicle. The currently available power is shown on the vehicle’s driving performance screen. To optimally maintain the capacity of the high-voltage battery, a charging target of 80% is recommended for everyday use (this can be changed to 100% before long-distance journeys, for example).