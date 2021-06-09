Silverstone Auctions attended National Ferrari Owners' Day at Sywell Aerodrome where they hosted their dedicated marquee sale of Ferrari vehicles. The Auction house had a neat sale with millions of worth of deals achieved. The event was a huge success and showcased a837 Ferraris and about 1,800 people attended the event.

Throughout the day a number of beautiful vehicles were sold. One of the most notable automobiles was a 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia DCT. This one has celebrity provenance behind it and comes with a rich equipment and comprehensive service history.

Another vehicle, the 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 has caught the attention of the audience with its impeccable condition and a double-dose of celebrity provenance. An elegant 1996 Ferrari F355 GTB, which presented immaculate condition and low mileage was also showcased and found its new owner at the event.

Furthermore, a number of Ferrari Dinos also were on display. Especially popular were the 974 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS - RHD Factory 'Flares' Car, 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT - Matching Numbers – just one of 488 and with less than 35,000 miles from new, a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT with very few miles since a full engine rebuild, and a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT.