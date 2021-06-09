Here are some of the neat Ferraris showcased at an exclusive Silverstone Auctions event
Silverstone Auctions attended National Ferrari Owners' Day at Sywell Aerodrome where they hosted their dedicated marquee sale of Ferrari vehicles. The Auction house had a neat sale with millions of worth of deals achieved. The event was a huge success and showcased a837 Ferraris and about 1,800 people attended the event.
Throughout the day a number of beautiful vehicles were sold. One of the most notable automobiles was a 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia DCT. This one has celebrity provenance behind it and comes with a rich equipment and comprehensive service history.
Another vehicle, the 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 has caught the attention of the audience with its impeccable condition and a double-dose of celebrity provenance. An elegant 1996 Ferrari F355 GTB, which presented immaculate condition and low mileage was also showcased and found its new owner at the event.
Furthermore, a number of Ferrari Dinos also were on display. Especially popular were the 974 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS - RHD Factory 'Flares' Car, 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT - Matching Numbers – just one of 488 and with less than 35,000 miles from new, a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT with very few miles since a full engine rebuild, and a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT.