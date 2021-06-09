Vauxhall revealed the new Grandland – a revised version of the popular SUV, which offers elegant design, innovative infotainment technologies, and an electrified powertrain.

What is special about this vehicle is the fully digital Pure Panel that offers drivers an advanced digital experience with two dedicated widescreen displays. Vauxhall's SUV flagship also features some neat new technologies and assistance systems like the adaptive IntelliLux LED Pixel Light with 168 LED components.

Exterior design

The arrival of new technologies is complemented by a new and elegant exterior design with clear lines and elegant curves. Accents are set by the bumpers, wheel arches, and side panels, which are now painted in body color. Also, the new Grandland is available with a two-tone body paint scheme.

Interior design

The cabin design is focused on the ease of use of all the techs and controls. The vehicle offers a fully digital driver-focused experience and provides a cozy interior ambiance.

Furthermore, Grandland sets new and high standards of comfort via the ergonomic active seats, certified by AGR.

The Grandland also features an infotainment system with the full incorporation of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In combination with the VauxhallConnect services, the multimedia setup is capable of making any journey relaxing and rewarding – it can show real-time traffic alerts, online map updates, and predictive navigation.

Drivetrain system

Continuing Vauxhall's electrification strategy, the Plug-In Hybrid version offers neat performance and emission-free driving, thanks to the electric motors or motor (depending on the trim level). Also, the vehicle can be specified with a preferred propulsion system - from efficient diesel and petrol engines to an electrified plug-in hybrid.

In terms of driver-assistive technologies, the new Grandland offers Highway Integration Assist, 360-degree panoramic camera, automatic parking assistant, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsiness Detection and Cruise Control.