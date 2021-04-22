The first official images of Ferrari's last limited-edition lineup have been published. This new model is the expression of the brand's concept of an extreme front-engined Berlinetta, and adopting the characteristics of the 812 Superfast to new levels. The result will be a vehicle that adopts Ferrari's engineering experience of the past 70 years and will aim at the brand's most passionate collectors and connoisseurs.

As with any other Ferrari unit, the new family member features an advanced drivetrain system – in this case, this is Maranello's famous 65° V12 engine that reaches the highest output to date - 830 cv – and revs to 9,500 rpm. Further characteristics include a new valve timing mechanism and a new exhaust system along with many others.

Furthermore, the technical refinement also adopts independent steering on all four wheels and the overall weight reduction. This is achieved by using extensively carbon fiber, both on the exterior and in the cockpit. Last, but not least, the new model also comes with version 7.1 of the renowned Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system.

In terms of aerodynamics, one of the most striking aspects of the new Ferrari model is the research that the engineering team has done before coming up with the vehicle's final design. This includes focusing mainly on enhancing the downforce of the vehicle by including new front air intakes, diffusers, and rear exhaust configuration, and patented design approaches. All these changes and additions follow bran's notion of form following function.

In terms of interior, the vehicle reflects the design concept of the 812 Superfast, retaining the main dash and door panel interfaces and volumes, including the signature diapason motif. Also, the door panel has been redesigned to reduce weight and, combined with the introduction of the H-Gate theme on the tunnel, more modern expression is achieved.

