The Road to the 2021 World Car Awards concluded with the declaration of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class the 2021 World Luxury Car, voted for by 93 journalists and specialists from 28 countries that form the World Car Awards jury panel.

This award marks the fourth World Luxury Car win for Mercedes-Benz and the second time that the S-Class has won the title in the event's 17-year history.

The S-Class was chosen from an initial entry list of ten vehicles from around the world and then the contestants were further narrowed down to only three – Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Polestar 2.

Along with the technical requirements that each nominated car should cover, the 2021 World Car Awards jury also chooses the winner by issuing a set of specific demands. Such are: nominate cars eligible for the World Luxury Car award must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year, must be priced at the luxury-car level in their segment, and must be "on-sale" in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, between May 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021.

As it seems, the S-Class has not only covered all these demanding requirements but has also managed to win the overall contest.

Source: World Car Awards