Pricing and details for the new Fiat 500 Mild Hybrid and Panda Mild Hybrid have been announced. Coming to showrooms in February and March 2020, both vehicles have a lot to demonstrate. Let's check 'em out!

Fiat 500 and Panda are two iconic models that represent the urban mobility in Europe and are sold in large numbers every year – about 400,000 units each. Now, by introducing the mild-hybrid technology, 500 and Panda ensure that all benefits of efficient, compact, lightweight and accessible driving are all present in both machines.

The mild-hybrid technology

500 and Panda will be available with a new petrol mild hybrid engine that blends the latest 3-cylinder FireFly 1.0-liter power unit with a 12-volt Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BSG) electric motor and a lithium-ion battery that delivers additional 70hp (51kW).

Compared to the outgoing 1.2-liter 69hp petrol engine, the mild hybrid version ensures better fuel economy, reducing the CO2 emissions on the road by up to 30 percent without impeding performance. Furthermore, the 500 Mild Hybrid comes with emissions as low as 88g/km and the Panda as low as 89g/km. BGS system also ensures a very high standard of driving comfort due to the BSG system, allowing for a quiet and vibration-free restart of the internal combustion engine in Stop and Go mode.

Additionally, the new 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder engine has a peak output of 70hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 92Nm at 3,500rpm. What is special about this system is that the cylinder head has two valves per cylinder and a single camshaft with continuously variable timing. This structure includes a compact combustion chamber, high-tumble intake ducts, and external Exhaust Gas Recirculation, which altogether provide a high compression ratio of 12:1.

The BSG system is mounted directly on the power unit and is operated by the by the belt that also drives the auxiliaries. This entire setup helps for recovering energy during braking and deceleration, storing it in the lithium-ion battery and using it for additional mileage coverage and power output.

500 Mild Hybrid and Panda Mild Hybrid ‘Launch Edition'

The special series can be recognized by the "Hybrid" logo on the rear and exclusive "H" logo, formed by two dew drops, on the central panel. The new exclusive "Dew Green" exterior finish is also present with the new editions.

In fact, these Launch Edition models are the first in the automobile sector to be made of Seaqual Yarn, the weaving of which produces a special material, certified by Seaqual, derived from recycled plastic, 10 percent from the sea and 90 from the land. Also, Seaqual Yarn is produced by transforming the plastic collected from the sea into flakes of polyethylene terephthalate. These flakes are then used in the yarn from which the fabrics are made. In the weaving phase, marine polyester is mixed with other natural and recycled fibers. This process is completed by the application of dyes and finishes that minimize the use of water and energy.

Source: Fiat