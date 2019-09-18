ŠKODA team has announced details and price lists for the all-new Kamiq, brand's latest family member to the award-winning SUV lineup. Geared with advanced technologies and ensuring this impeccable ŠKODA driving experience, new Kamiq surely has a lot to demonstrate. Let's check it out!

New model neatly blends practicality and agility and this traditional ŠKODA attention to detail and smart packaging. The vehicle features sexy new body language and hosts striking styling details as LED headlights and sexy lines and curves.

Furthermore, Kamiq range will be offered in four trim levels: S, SE, SE L and Monte Carlo – each one offers a long list of standard equipment along with tons of new and contemporary features. For example, Kamiq S comes with 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, air conditioning and touch screen infotainment system. Building upon this foundation, SE models benefit from 17-inch alloys, body-colored bumpers, Bolero infotainment system and smartphone integration systems.

SE L models grand buyers with 18-inch alloys, Amundsen infotainment system with satellite navigation and a larger, 9.2-inch touchscreen display, keyless engine start/stop and Blind Spot Detection. Additionally, the trim level also comes with silver microsuede interior upholstery, silver haptic decorative inserts and glossy black LED lights with dynamic indicators.

And last, but certainly not least, Kamiq Monte Carlo delivers some premium driving experience. Driver and passengers will enjoy a smooth ride with a panoramic roof, exclusive 18-inch Vega anthracite alloy wheels and a red LED ambient lightning system. Additional details about this model will be announced shortly.

Drivetrain-wise, Kamiq range consists of four engine options – three petrol units and a diesel option. The petrol engines feature two 1.0 TSI with an output of 95hp and 115hp and a sportier 1.5-liter TSI motor with a total output of 150hp. Both 115hp and 150hp versions can be specified with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. As it comes to the diesel unit, it is a 1.6-liter TDI system that develops 115hp, which can also be mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

