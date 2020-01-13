Ford today kicks off its multi-channel ad campaign for the new Escape, a new model with more space, additional new driver-assist technologies and a new hybrid drivetrain for class-leading EPA estimated fuel economy.

Named "Built Street Smart", Escape's ad campaign is running across broadcasts, digital, social media and print channels that highlight the winning attributes of the new Ford Escape. There' a series of 30-second tv spots – "Squeeze" and "Built Street Smart", which focus on vehicle's improved cargo capacity, advanced features, and the class-leading EPA-estimated fuel efficiency.

Debuting this month, the campaign for the African-American and Hispanic audiences celebrate smart and independent women, while the spotlight Escape's striking design and features enable them to go further. Both audiences will see themselves represented by leading ladies from entertainment, sports and activism, with award-winning actress Angela Bassett lending her voice to two spots.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the new Escape introduces new sliding second-row seats in the non-hybrid models, which enables the best-in-class second-row legroom. Sweet! Furthermore, the small SUV further raises the bar with the available hybrid model that features best-in-class EPA-estimated 44mpg city and 41mpg combined fuel efficiency.

Thanks to the standard Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technologies, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, new Escape has earned a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Also apparent in the new ad campaign is the vehicle's available Active Park Assist 2.0, once exclusive for the domain of higher-priced luxury brands.

2020 Ford Escape and Escape Hybrid are already available for purchase, while the plug-in hybrid-electric Escape arrives this spring.

Source: Ford