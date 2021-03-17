Ford reveals all-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder, the brand's purpose-built and pursuit-focused pickup truck. The vehicle comes with increased capability, improved top speed of 120mph, automatic four-wheel driving mode and torque-on-demand transfer function.

Performance and drivetrain system

F-150 Police Responder comes with a 3.5-litre EcoBoost power unit that produces a total of 400hp and 500lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox which is carefully calibrated to meet the needs of any law enforcement team.

Also, in order to withstand the high speed, it is capable to achieve, F-150 Police Responder comes with exclusive Goodyear LT265/70R18 LRC BSW Wrangler Enforcer all-terrain tires. These are specially designed to handle fast acceleration and high speed, as we as aggressive cornering on any road surface.

As it comes to the torque-on-demand transfer case, it includes 4-auto mode with an electrically actuated clutch that automatically adjusts torque to provide some better capability and seamless performance on any terrain. On high-friction surfaces such as dry pavement, the system runs in two-wheel drive for enhanced performance and better handling, whereas on slick or loose surfaces, the 4-auto system directs power to all wheels and allows driver and passengers to remain focused on the job at hand.

For the departments that need some towing capabilities, the 150 Police Responder offers some segment-leading power. The standard towing capacity is 11,200 and the payload capacity is 2,020 pounds.

In terms of special equipment, the vehicle comes with Tow Technology Package adds a 360-degree camera, Trailer Reverse Guidance and integrated Trailer Brake Controller. Smart Trailer Tow Connector is standard on Class IV hitch-equipped vehicles and adds Trailer Coverage to the available Blind Spot Information System.

Equipment features

Purposely built for law enforcement teams, the new F-150 includes all kinds of tech systems that aid those who are part of a law enforcement team. Such is the SYNC 4 with cloud connectivity as a standard feature. It comes with an 8-inch touch screen in the central stack and an embedded modem with wireless updates. This setup allows agencies to receive all software updates. Also, there's a new 4-inch productivity screen.

Just like all Ford vehicles, the F-150 Police Responder also comes with Ford Telematics. This is an intelligent fleet management tool that improves uptime, optimizes the running costs, enables predictive planning of unscheduled maintenance tasks and improves the driver behaviour over time.

Speaking of the driver, the vehicle also includes new driver-assist features like Reverse Sensing System, Pre-Collision Assist, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. There's also a Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert. All of these are part of the standard equipment.

Interior design and features

The interior is characterized by police-grade heavy-duty cloth front seats, built-in intrusion plates in both front seatbacks for enhanced safety, and red-and-white task lighting. The LED police warning beacons are available in red and blue or amber and white colour combinations.

The F-150 Police Responder comes with more interior passenger volume and more room for all occupants. The fitting is now easier thanks to the front console-delete, universal top tray on the instrument panel and rear power lug. The 40-blank-40 front seat setup allows for the instalment of a department-specific central console. Also, there's an optional Upgrade Package that provides Interior Work Surface suite with an adjustable flat surface for writing on a computer.

Source: Ford