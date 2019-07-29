One of Ford's most popular models, Fiesta, expands its range with a new and well-equipped Trends series. This new model will blend strong exterior styling cues with some neat interior technologies and goodies.

Available in three- and five-door body styles, Fiesta Trend features exclusive 16-inch silver and black machined alloy wheels, privacy glass and six metallic body colors in addition to a mesh design front grille with chrome accents and halogen projector headlamps.

Furthermore, along with a new SYNC infotainment system, the model is geared with lane-keeping aid, speed limiter, auto headlamps, and MyKey system. It enables top speed, maximum audio volume, and other settings to be controlled and limited through the second "MyKey" gadget.

New Fiesta Trend is powered by a 1.1-liter petrol unit that generates a total of 85hp.

Ford Fiesta Trend was created in order to replace the Zetec lineup as the entry-level series in the Fiesta range. Given that Zetec was well-accepted by fans and customers, it was a matter of time for Ford to announce a new lineup that would fill up the space between the entry-level machines and the advanced lineup of Fiesta vehicles. The new Trends model will be offered with Ford's exclusive payment program and numerous warranty options.

Source: Ford