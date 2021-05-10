Ford unveils new 2022 NASCAR Next-Gen Mustang. This is bran's vehicle that will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series next season.

The vehicle has been under construction for two years and showcases a completely new technical and design approach, compared to previous generations and unlike them, the exterior is the only noticeable change. However, the vehicle incorporates the latest and greatest technical concept known to the world of motorsport.

Next-Gen Mustang resembles the Mustang production counterpart and maintains the name. However, the similarities end here. Changes to the racetrack machine include rack-and-pining steering, independent rear suspension, 18-inch aluminum wheels, and the all-new body design with a wide stance, symmetric exterior shell, tail, and smaller greenhouse.

Development of the vehicle took place in Ford's Dearborn design center and the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina, where the brand's NASCAR scale model and aero teams are located.

The NASCAR Next-Gen Mustang will make its competition debut on Feb. 20, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway for the 64th annual Daytona 500.

Source: Ford