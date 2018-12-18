Honda's model year 2018-2019 features numerous contemporary gadgets and technologies, but the ones that stand out are the safety features. NHTSA and IIHS have tested every contemporary Honda vehicle and each single of these has earned NCAP rating of 5 stars, or with other words, the vehicles have received the highest possible ratings as it comes to utility technologies.

Leader in this prestigious trend is all-new 2019 Honda Insight, becoming the only compact hybrid vehicle to earn a 2018 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS for all trim levels and receiving overall excellent points in all crashworthiness tests. Also, 2019 Pilot has managed to score good results and was named a Top Safety Pick Plus by the institute. Such and award have received 2018 Honda Accord, CR-V, Odyssey and 2019 Ridgeline.

A key to Honda's well-built and safe vehicles is the Honda Sensing suite of advanced technologies that apparently do make a difference. In fact, since the introduction of the system back in 2015, Honda has sold nearly 1.6 million machines with Honda Sensing. This suite helps provide greater awareness of driving conditions around the vehicle and in some cases aid the driver in tricky road situations. Comprising the suite are Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Source: Honda