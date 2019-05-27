2019 INFINITI QX50 luxury mid-size SUV has managed to earn a 5-star overall vehicle safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) New Car Assesment Program (NCAP). What has impressed the judges, was indeed the new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive function and the overall excellent safety features that come along with it. Let's find out more, shall we?

2019 INFINITI QX50 is brand's most advanced SUV so far and features sexy design, advanced technology and incredible performance rates. Available with ProPILOT Assist, the vehicle is capable of aiding driver in the quest of offering smooth and safe drive. Some of the advanced utility technologies include Lane Keep Assist and Advanced Intelligent Cruise Control that monitors speed and distance to the object in front of the car.

Additional technologies include Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Distance Control Assist and one hell of an engine! The heart of the beast is a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine, which provides enough power and strength for both sporty experience and overall smooth journey!

SEE ALSO: Smart team makes a bold move with a Collector's Edition vehicle. Details here!

It is always a pleasure to see how a premium brand as INFINITI continues to improve all the products in the lineup and ensuring ever-evolving pleasure of driving and adrenaline-charged runs!

Source: INFINITI