With its 710hp and 868Nm of torque and a top speed of 289km/h, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is definitely one of the most powerful and advanced SUV in the world.

However, Karl Geiger and his team of engineers have decided to tweak the drivetrain of the Grand Cherokee a bit and see what would come up as a result. Well, it is impressive – the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 received a mighty Magnuson TVS 2650 Supercharger System that replaces the standard screw compressor. This system raises the boost pressure from 0.8 to 1.1 bar, while the fresh air flows through the new open sports air filter into the eight hemispherical combustion chambers.

Furthermore, thanks to the overall robust reinforcements as the forged piston on steel con rods, the engine hardware can easily withstand the great forces it is subjected to. But let's get to the point – after the exclusive software adjustment at the performance testing station, GeigerCars team has managed to raise the overall output to the incredible 900hp and 1,003Nm of torque.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes-Benz expands GLE lineup with an electric-powered unit!

Additionally, Trackhawk also received neat wrapping in neat light blue and orange colors, neat 22-inch light alloy wheels and a set of 315/30R22 rubber tires, all along with lowering springs.

Source: Geigercars.de