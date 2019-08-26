The Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) awarded the Genesis Essentia Concept with a Gold International Design Excellence Award for Automotive and Transportation. This is brand's first "Best" award for Genesis Vehicle Design.

Considered one of the most prestigious awards along with IDEA, RedDot and iF, the recognition has recognized North America's top design since 1980. The specific award evaluates and ultimately selects the best in design by comprehensively evaluating numerous screening criteria as design innovation, user benefits and social responsibility.

And as it comes to the vehicle itself, Essentia Concept is the Genesis' first electric Gran Turismo concept vehicle. It was first unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in March 2018 and is recognized for its "Athletic Elegance" design concept. Essentia Concept also showcases Genesis' vision for future products.

What makes this premium machine stand out from the crowd is the simple and clean exterior design, blended with custom-tailored interior. In fact, the cabin is completely driver-focused and ensures an outstanding connection with driver and vehicle. Of course, as it comes to sporty machines, this one also comes with minimum decorations for the interior and optimal functionality – as great minds say, less is more!

Source: Genesis