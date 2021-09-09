Genesis Motor America announced further details for the 2022 Genesis G80 lineup including the new 3.5T AWD Sport trim levels. All models in the lineup come with comprehensive suite of benefits and all kind of financial offers.

We are pleased to be enhancing our G80 lineup for 2022, said Tedros Mengiste, Executive Director of Sales Operations at Genesis Motor America. "As a new entrant in our lineup, G80 Sport provides a perfect balance of ‘Athletic Elegance' combined with a more dynamic driving experience.

New G80 is at the core of Genesis sedans and comes with a neat balance between comfort and performance. Based on the well-known G80 foundation, new G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims add some neat components to the mix: a new front fascia with a grille in dark glossy chrome, and a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper.

The elegant profile also reveals dark glossy chrome elements, exclusive 19- and 20-inch Sport Alloy wheels and a new exclusive color: the ‘Cavendish Red', with a name inspired by a Cliffside township on the Northeast of Price Edward Island in Canada, where the area's famous for its red sand.

SEE ALSO: Citroen reveals details for the new C5 X lineup

Inside, G80 3.5T AWD Sport trims receives the Sport model-specific three-spoke steering wheel, while the dashboard garnish comes in two different designs – standard Sport Aluminum and optional real Carbon Fiber. Customers will also be able to choose new Sport-exclusive seat quilting designs based on their choice of a diamond or V pattern. G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige trims also include Rear-Wheel Steering, a first in the Genesis lineup, and a Sport Tuned Electronically Controlled Suspension.