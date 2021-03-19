The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the first-ever 2021 Genesis GV08 SUV has been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS recognition, the institute's highest possible award. By achieving this recognition, the GV80 joins the 2021 G70 sport sedan and 2021 G90 flagship sedan, G70, G80, and G90 that all received TOP SAFETY PICK+ two years in a row in 2019 and 2020.

All Genesis models are geared with numerous features and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance and safety technologies. Such include Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and more.

Furthermore, GV80 is geared with 10 airbags, including one of the only Center-Side airbags on the market, Junction Crossing and tuning, and the world's first Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, which helps with the reduction of the chance of potential impact.

The all-new platform, which focuses on enhanced safety, includes passenger compartment protection and reinforcement areas. It also incorporates advanced high-strength steel for more rigidity.

All these technological advancements are complemented by a beautiful exterior design with aggressive expression and elegant lines.

Source: Genesis