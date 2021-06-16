Customers can already order the 7th generation on 911 GT 3 with a Touring package. The vehicle comes with a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung gearbox and a six-speed GT Sport manual transmission as an optional feature. Also, this is the first time when the Touring Package is available with a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox system.

One of the most notable features of the new 911 GT3 is the omission of the fixed rear wing. Instead, the engineering team has included an automatically extending rear spoiler that generates downforce at high speeds and maintains a menacing appearance. There's also a unique grille and glossy adonized aluminum details. The front face is painted completely in exterior color and showcases a rather badass face.

Interior design

New 911 GT3 with Touring Package offers an atmosphere of a classic sports car. The steering wheel, gear lever/selector, central console lid, door panels, and door handles are all upholstered in black leather, while the seats are covered with special fabric. The doors sill guards and trim elements on the dashboard and central console are all made of brushed aluminum. Some of the optional features include colored upholstery for the seats, interior and upper dashboard.

In terms of tech features, the new 911 GT3 comes with LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System and Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, a Smart Front Axle Lift system, Chrono package, and an optional BOSE Surround Sound System.