The most advanced Civic Hatch goes on sale today. The latest addition to the lineup comes with Euro-inspired styling and tons of advanced features. Some of these include a new safety suite, drivetrain upgrades and refined lineup of egines.

This is the most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback we've ever made, said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda Motor Co., Inc, Our 11th-generation Civic Sedan is already a runaway success and now this all-new Civic Hatchback further amplifies the performance of the Civic lineup.

New for the lineup is the LX trim level that incorporates 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with a total of 158hp. This engine is mated to an automatic gearbox and offers tons of convenience gadgets - -inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, push-button start, partial digital instrumentation, LED headlights, and a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat. Cargo space is an expansive 24.5 cu.-ft.

In terms of safety, the vehicle comes with Honda's new generation of Honda Sensing Suites. The pack includes Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions like Adaptive Cruise Control and the Lane Keeping Assist System. A rear-seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the lineup.

Depending on the trim level, the new Civic Hatch can be geared with different types of engines and transmissions, as the flagship comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and with CVT, along with a manual 6-speed manual gearbox. LED fog lights and machine-finished 18-inch alloy wheels are standard along with front and rear parking sensors, Low-Speed Braking Control, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA).