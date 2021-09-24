New 2022 Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback have earned IIHS's highest award possible – the TOP SAFETY PLUS rating.

The new Civic, which has long set the standard for small-car safety performance, achieved the Institute's highest possible ratings in all evaluated categories. This includes Civic's standard front crash prevention system, which earned "SUPERIOR" ratings from IIHS in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian avoidance tests.

Based on Honda's long-standing "Safety for Everyone" concept, which focuses on advancing safety for everyone sharing the road, all Civic models are geared with the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, with Pedestrian Detection, evaluated by the IIHS as a "front crash prevention" system; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation incorporating Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Honda Sensing is now standard or available on all new Honda models, found on nearly 5 million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today.

To qualify for a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn "GOOD" ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. TSP+ also requires "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, as well as "ACCEPTABLE" or "GOOD" headlight ratings across all trim levels.

In addition to IIHS testing, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA's 2021 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score2. While not yet evaluated, it is anticipated that the 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback will earn this distinction.