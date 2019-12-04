Vauxhall team has revealed the first images of the new Insignia, brand's flagship large saloon. The car proudly showcases sexy exterior styling, high levels of efficiency and innovative functions. Let's find out more, shall we?

The new design of the saloon reveals the new front and rear styling, reshaping the exterior appearance of the vehicle to accommodate class-leading new technology and equipment. The front-end adopts the next-gent of IntelliLux LED headlights, with 84 LED elements in each dipped beam for added efficiency, also improving visibility for night driving. At the rear, there's a new rear-view camera and a rear cross-traffic alert system.

Additionally, the flagship large saloon is reimaged with bold and yet attractive styling. The front follows the example set by the shape of the innovative new headlights, with the new chrome-edged radiator grille wider and featuring more prominent slats, making the Vauxhall logo in the middle appear larger. The LED DRLs are now positioned at the bottom instead of the top of the headlight unit.

Overall, the new Insignia loos lower and wider than before, thanks to the position of the air vents with integrated fog lamps. The stance looks sharper and more coupe-like in its styling than previous models, with the Insignia's design defined by clear curves and slim, horizontal lines.

In terms of technology, the newest Insignia features class-leading gadgets and equipment. As a first for this flagship model, Insignia features a new rear-view camera that improves rearview vision, radar sensors to detect objects 90 degrees to the left or right behind the car, up to a distance of 20 meters away. Also, the driver is warned by acoustic signals and on a dedicated display screen.

For driver convenience, infotainment options are compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, from the basic seven-inch color touchscreen Multimedia Radio to the Multimedia Navi Pro unit. The top-of-the-line version comes with an eight-inch touchscreen and a number of Connected Navigation services.

The optimal E-Call system exclusive to Vauxhall can be specified in Insignia orders, automatically sending an emergency call if the seatbelt tensioners or airbags are deployed. Or, for example, help can be summoned in seconds by pressing the red E-Call button. Nice!

Additional innovative tech features include ergonomically certified AGR sears, compatible smartphones and more.

Source: Vauxhall