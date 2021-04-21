The Road to the 2021 World Car Awards event concluded today with the announcement of Honda e as the 2021 World Urban Car winner. The vehicle was nominated and voted for by a demanding jury, consisted of 93 experts from 23 countries.

Honda e was chosen from an initial entry list of a total of 7 cars from all over the world. Gradually the list of contestants was narrowed down to a total of three models - Honda e, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Yaris.

Alongside all technical requirements and performance rates that the contestant vehicles must feature, the jury also showcases some specific requirements: the vehicles eligible for the World Urban Car award must be produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units/year and must be "on-sale" in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, between May 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021. In addition, vehicles must be a maximum of 4.20 meters in overall length and be approved for operation on public roads.

The Road to the World Car Awards is an annual event that follows the international jurors as they test-drive, and vote on, the eligible vehicles for the awards season.

Source: World Car Awards