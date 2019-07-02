New Honda e has been created in order to deliver exceptional driving experience in urban area. Although the vehicle has nothing in common with its more advanced and premium siblings, this small and agile bad boy has a lot to demonstrate.

Honda e is equipped with a high-power electric motor that delivers a total of 150hp and impressive torque peak, measured at 300Nm. There's also a 35.5kWh battery, which is considered as one of the most compact in its class. It also contributes to neat balance of low weight, fast charging capability and a vast range of over 200km.

Honda engineers have paid special attention to the driving dynamics and therefore ensured low centre of gravity, approximately 50cm from the ground, precise 50:50 weight distribution and short overhangs at the front and rear. Also, in order to maintain a neat sporty character, the engineers have ensured that power is delivered to the rear wheels, which also enabled greater steering articulation for the fron wheels. All this results on turning radios of 4.3 meteres, making sure that Honda e is an exceptional choice for small city streets.

What is also special about this one is that it comes with Single Pedal Control function, which enables driver to accelerate and slow the vehicle using only the accelerator pedal. When the accelerator pedal is depressed, the vehicle will accelerate as normal; when it is released, the automatic regenerative braking engages. By applying this kind of technology, a fuel efficiency is achieved, along with more engaging and dynamic driving experience.

Although not a beauty queen, the latest member of the Honda family surely brings its own perks – dynamic driving, efficiend drivetrain system and overall fun and rewarding driving experience. Also, this vehicle is the result of brand's strategy for electrified engines for all vehicles by 2025. Sweet!

Source: Honda