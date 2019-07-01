During the media event that was dedicated to the new Ducato MY2020, Fiat Professional team revealed for the first time details of the Ducato Electric – the all-new electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) version of the popular lineup. Let's check out some more, shall we?

The new Ducato continues along the already established path of evolution and self-improvement that was set so long ago and comes with excellent performance rates, strong focus on the Total Cost of Ownership and the flexibility to meet demands of different drivers and professionals.

Ducato Electric is the first full-electric Fiat Professional model, especially designed and developed according to the FCA Group's most advanced and demanding quality standards. The vehicle has been crafted by using a year's worth of customer data in relation to the rear use of their vehicles.

With such approach, Fiat Professional intends to offer complete electric mobility solutions, based on the study of energy needs, contemporary mobility scenarios and overall customers' satisfaction level.

Along with the wide range of models in the new lineup, Ducato Electric will also feature modular battery size options with range from 136 to 223 miles (NEDC cycle) and different charging configurations. This all will be combined with speed limit, maximum power of 90kWh, maximum torque of 280Nm and a massive payload for up to 1,950kg, considered one of the best in the category.

This all means that new Ducato benefits from the technological heritage and experience of Fiat Professional – expected to be brand's key product in the field of electric mobility, the new family member has a lot to show and a lot to prove.

Source: Fiat Professional