The all-new 2019 Honda Passport has managed to achieve the highest 5-star Overall Vehicle Score, the highest safety rating given by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as part of its New Car Assessment Program.

Passport and other Honda models' crashworthiness was examined by numerous tests and as it seems, all models have proven themselves worthy – by incorporating Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure and Honda Sensing Suite, all machines have managed to score extremely high scores at all test levels.

The first technology, the Advanced Compatibility Engineering features a network of front-frame structures designed to absorb and deflect the energy from a frontal collision, while the suite provides greater awareness of driving conditions around the vehicle, in some cases helping drivers maintain lane position and slowing or even stopping when necessary. Honda Sensing is comprised of Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Being a standard for crashworthiness, Honda Sensing suite is now a standard feature for 2019 Passport, Accord, Civic, Clarity, Insight and Pilot lineups. Introduced first with 2015 CR-V, Honda Sensing is surely a game changer with its 2.1 million vehicles sold worldwide.

Source: Honda