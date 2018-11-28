New 2019 Honda Passport 5-passenger V6 SUV has already made its debut and showcases numerous handy gadgets and advanced engineering solutions. Positioning between the compact CR-V and three-row Pilot, Honda's latest family member comes with new unibody frame, refined drivetrain system, independent suspension and new safety features.

Exterior design

Passport's expressive design was achieved thanks to the higher ride height, large 20-inch wheels, black grille and bumper, blackout headlights and sexy LED headlight accents. The design team has also included floating C-pillar and chrome exhaust finishers that finish the overall elegant and confident look of Passport. Based on Honda's Global Light Truck platform, the SUV can adopt a four-wheel independent suspension with MacPherson struts in front and multilink independent rear systems, along with latest generation of Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering.

Interior design

Passports contemporary exterior lines have been moved to the inside and along with calm and luxury ambience, driver and passengers can enjoy ample space for five people and benefit from numerous gadgets and fine material components. Honda team has enlarged the interior space and at the same time has included large cargo area, plenty of space for small stuff and of course, numerous utility features that contribute to pleasurable and smooth drive.

Drivetrain system

2019 Honda Passport trims are geared by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280hp and 262lb-ft of torque, placing the machine in top of its class for standard power output. The i-VTEC V6 is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission, which is also considered as one of the most advanced in the segment.

Furthermore, the vehicle is available with i-VTM4 AWD system, which, unlike most other similar mechanical solutions, uses active torque vectoring to send up to 70 per cent of engine torque to the rear axle and 100 per cent of that torque to the left or right rear wheel, depending on the situation. By doing so, Passport's drivetrain system components allow the vehicle to deal with rain-slicked or snowy roads, sandy trails and other on- and off-road situations.

SEE ALSO: Hartmann team reveals a moving conference room - check it out!

Safety and utility features

Honda Sensing suite remains main figure in the safety technologies that were incorporated in new 2019 Passport machine. It includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assistance System and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Additional equipment

Packed with contemporary amenities as smartphone incorporation and new display systems, new Passport remains pleasurable to drive and handy in terms of convenience and utility at the same time. There's a 215-watt audio system, large 7-inch TFT screen, Multi-Information Display, 4G LTE in-vehicle Wi-Fi TCU connection, HondaLink cloud-based service and numerous more.

Source: Honda