New Honda Passport joins the award-winning SUV lineup and presents new features and improvements. There were more than 1,500 associates at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, LLC (HMA) that celebrated the start of mass production of the new 2019 Honda Passport SUV. Available for order early next year, Passport is produced exclusively at HMA and will play an important role in brand's award-winning SUV lineup.

As you might well know, Passport was revealed last month at the Los Angeles Auto Show and is scheduled to be that niche model between the compact CR-V and the three-row Pilot in Honda's lineup. Passport is produced in Alabama along with other members of the lineup – Pilot, Odyssey minivan and the innovative Ridgeline pickup truck. And by doing so – extending the SUV lineup – Honda has been recognized as the "Best SUV Brand" by US News & World Report for four consecutive years. In fact, Ridgeline was selected as 2017 North American Truck of the Year. Neat!

What is cool about the latest addition in the Honda SUV lineup is that Passport is based on Honda's Global Light Truck platform and shares much of its underlying structure with the three-row Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup, including the highly rigid unibody construction.

Source: Honda