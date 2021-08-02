Honda reveals details for the all-new HR-V e:HEV
Honda announces details for the all-new HR-V compact SUV. All variants of the latest generation are equipped with Honda's adavanced two-motor e:HEV technology as a standard feature and also with tons of goodies. Let's find out more, shall we?
The range consist of Elegance grade, which comes with LED headlights, heated front seats, 18-inch alloys, smartphone connectivity and more.
Then there's the Advance grade, which adds tailgate with "Walk Away Close and Hands free access", heated steering wheel, and a synthetic leather and fabric interior trimming.
The Advance Style adds premium audio system, unique details and neat design elements as the two-tone exterior color scheme, and orange detailing to the cabin. Furthermore, the all-new HR-V is equipped with Honda SensingTM, Hill Descent Control functionality, a 9-inch touchscreen interface enabling smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay (through Bluetooth, WiFi or cable) and Android Auto (cable).
As it comes to the drivetrain system, the new e:HEV hybrid technology delivers a total of 122g/km (WLTP combined cycle) CO2 emissions and fuel economy of 52mpg / 5.4L/100km.
In terms of design, the new HR-V demonstrates a sleek silhouette, and contemporary approach towards the small details, lines and curves.
Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President at Honda Motor Europe Ltd, said: The launch of the all-new HR-V is a major milestone for Honda in Europe, setting new benchmarks for interior space, versatility and comfort in the compact SUV market. Available later this year, the next generation of hybrid-only HR-V will appeal to modern consumers, reflecting their active and connected lifestyles, with a desirable blend of efficiency and responsive performance.