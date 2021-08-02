Three Stellantis vehicles, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500, have been announced winners at the 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, and were recognized as the most flexible and satisfactory vehicles on the market, all rated by customers.

The Pacifica adds Most Satisfying Minivan to its collection of 155 awards, whicle the Grand Cherokee takes home the "Most Satisfying Mid-Size SUV". Ram 1500, on the other hand, earns the recognition of consumers as the most handy machine out there.

The organization itself, AutoPacific celebrates 35 years of existence and provides comprehensive research and product-consulting services. The team publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies about the automobile industry and conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler has set a new standard with the unveiling of Pacifica, and with the lineup's latest iteration, Chrysler has raised the bar even higher – new 2021 Pacifica features AWD capability, paired with the brand's own and exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with advanced 4x4 system, Jeep's Quadra-Lift air suspension system, and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction system. Also, the Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,200 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1.

Ram 1500

New 1500 machine comes with up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload, eTorque mild hybrid system, 480 lb.-ft, Uconnect 4C with a 12-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora.