Honda announced an expansion of the side-by-side lineup for 2021, with Special Edition versions of the Talon 1000 and Pioneer 1000 models. The SE versions of both two- and four-seat Talon come with an extended list of standard accessories. Along with these, buyers will also benefit from the exclusive Viper Urban Camo graphics, created through a special collaboration with TrueTimber.

Designed to enhance the off-road driving experience and add a touch of precision and quality, the Special Edition Talon brings Honda's race engineering experience to mass production vehicles. This is why, along with the standard equipment, the Honda team also offers some aftermarket upgrades like a front bumper, winch kit, vented windscreen, light assembly, rear-view mirror and door lowers.

As it comes to the Pioneer lineup, this remains Honda's ideal option for work and play, combining comfort, handling, and user-friendly features. Coming with a six-speed Dual Clutch gearbox, the SE Pioneer also can be specified in three- and five-seat versions and comes with improved performance, visual flair, and exclusive roof, windscreen, fender flares, winch kit, rear-view mirror, and LED light bar.

Both SE Talon 1000 and Pioneer 1000 will be available in Summer 2021.

Source: Honda