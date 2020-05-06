Hyundai Motor has released two new videos that feature winter testing for its high-performance models, including the prototype of the new i20 N in camouflage. The videos, shot in Arjeplog, Sweden, show Hyundai WRC driver Thierry Neuville putting the i20 WRC, RM19 and new i20 N on the test. Additionally, Hyundai team has officially released a set of new images of the i20 N. Neat!

The first clip showcases the new i20 WRC rally car departing from a vehicle transporter and driving through dark roads in Lapland, bonnet-mounted headlamps lighting its way. As the dawn breaks, it picks up speed and drives through snow-covered forests and hairpin curves to reach its final destination.

The second video includes scenes of the all-new i20 N prototype, Neuville provides commentary to the footage to the footage and describes what it is like to drive each model and outline the character for each vehicle from his personal perspective. Neuville also tested the new i20 N prototype by driving it altering with the i20 WRC and RM19.

The evaluation took place earlier this year on a frozen lake in Arjeplog, Sweden, which is a popular winter testing destination. The year-round deep cold makes it a perfect platform for experiments and tests with the vehicles in extreme weather conditions. In fact, there are times that the temperature drops to minus 30 degrees Celsius!

In these tests, Hyundai experts wanted to evaluate the reliability of their machines under extreme cold, as well as test their performance in motorsport-like conditions. What is notable about these particular evaluating conditions is that the high speeds and sharp turns on the snow and in the cold put a high amount of mechanical stress, which reveals vehicles' true nature in harsh situations.

Back in 2012, the Hyundai team established its Motorsport division and signed Belgian rally driver Thierry Neuville as its lead driver. Two years later, in 2014, the crew began its first season in the WRC with the revised i20 WRC car. That same year, Neuville scored his and Hyundai's first WRC victory at the Rally Deutschland event. Up until now, Neuville has achieved nine wins, 26 podiums and 129 stage win by racing for Hyundai. Furthermore, he once again led the team to victory as the Hyundai Motorsport division won its first WRC manufacturer's title. Cool!

