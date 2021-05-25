Hyundai will showcase the new 2022 IONIQ 5 to the North American audience today. The vehicle comes with advanced technologies, innovative use of interior space and a new global electric platform.

Furthermore, IONIQ 5 showcases progressive design and explores new personalization options, all thanks to the new battery electric platform. The innovative Vehicle-to-Load function allows customers to use their electric devices, including bicycles, scooters and camping equipment out of the vehicle. During the debut, the Hyundai presenters will discuss commitment to electrification, IONIQ 5 design, North American product attributes and other major announcements.

Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance— brand's dedication towards excellent customer service and enhanced quality control. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

