New Hyundai IONIQ has officially received an award for maintaining excellent behavior and grades at the independent Euro NCAP crash test. IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, and Electric versions have all managed to keep the maximum score of 5 stars.

As it comes to the protection of passengers and pedestrians, the new IONIQ model sets high standards not only for the segment but also for the entire Euro NCAP criteria. Something more, even vehicles from higher classes can compete with the agile and super-safe IONIQ lineup.

New IONIQ models feature numerous passive safety technologies, along with lightweight yet stiff chassis and body. High-strength steel alloys ensure optimal high-impact energy absorption, while in the event of an accident, seven airbags protect occupants inside, including an additional knee airbag for the driver.

However, in order to prevent accidents from happening in the first place, the new IONIQ lineup is geared with SmartSense safety systems, which include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that warns the driver in emergency situations and uses an independent brake if necessary. There are also Lane Keeping Assist and Blind-Spot Collision Waring systems, along with Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning.

New IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in are already on sale. Electric comes to dealers in September 2019.

Source: Hyundai