Hyundai Releases 2023 Santa Cruz Pricing Including New Night Model
Hyundai has released pricing for the 2023 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, including the new Santa Cruz Night model.
New Santa Cruz Night Model
The 2023 Santa Cruz Night, in addition to AWD SEL Activity equipment, adds:
- 2.5-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine
- Eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission
- Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters
- Dark chrome grille
- NIGHT-exclusive dark, 20-inch alloy wheels
- NIGHT-exclusive dark front and rear lower fascia design
- NIGHT-exclusive gloss black mirror caps and door handles
- Dual side steps
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing
|Model
|Engine
|Transmission
|Drivetrain
|MSRP
|SE
|2.5L 4-cyl.
|8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
|FWD
|$25,450
|SEL
|2.5L 4-cyl.
|8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
|FWD
|$27,790
|SEL Activity
|2.5L 4-cyl.
|8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
|FWD
|$31,060
|SE
|2.5L 4-cyl.
|8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
|AWD
|$26,950
|SEL
|2.5L 4-cyl.
|8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
|AWD
|$29,290
|SEL Activity
|2.5L 4-cyl.
|8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC®
|AWD
|$32,560
|NIGHT
|2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
|8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC®
|AWD
|$35,810
|SEL Premium
|2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
|8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC®
|AWD
|$37,350
|Limited
|2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.
|8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC®
|AWD
|$40,320
Freight Charges for the 2023MY Santa Cruz are $1,295.