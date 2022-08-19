Hyundai Santa Cruz (2023) - Front Angle

Hyundai has released pricing for the 2023 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, including the new Santa Cruz Night model.

New Santa Cruz Night Model

The 2023 Santa Cruz Night, in addition to AWD SEL Activity equipment, adds:

  • 2.5-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine
  • Eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission
  • Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters
  • Dark chrome grille
  • NIGHT-exclusive dark, 20-inch alloy wheels
  • NIGHT-exclusive dark front and rear lower fascia design
  • NIGHT-exclusive gloss black mirror caps and door handles
  • Dual side steps

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP
SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $25,450
SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $27,790
SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $31,060
SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $26,950
SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $29,290
SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,560
NIGHT 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $35,810
SEL Premium 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $37,350
Limited 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $40,320

Freight Charges for the 2023MY Santa Cruz are $1,295.

Hyundai Santa Cruz Night (2023)