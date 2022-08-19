Posted by autoview on

Hyundai has released pricing for the 2023 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, including the new Santa Cruz Night model.

New Santa Cruz Night Model

The 2023 Santa Cruz Night, in addition to AWD SEL Activity equipment, adds:

2.5-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine

Eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission

Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Dark chrome grille

NIGHT-exclusive dark, 20-inch alloy wheels

NIGHT-exclusive dark front and rear lower fascia design

NIGHT-exclusive gloss black mirror caps and door handles

Dual side steps

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $25,450 SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $27,790 SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $31,060 SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $26,950 SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $29,290 SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,560 NIGHT 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $35,810 SEL Premium 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $37,350 Limited 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $40,320

Freight Charges for the 2023MY Santa Cruz are $1,295.